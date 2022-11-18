I don’t know how to explain the rushes of optimism that sometimes come surging through my mornings such as occurred today.

… It couldn’t be because of the election. These inexplicable waves of hopefulness are just as liable to happen in March or May, August or any other month, as in the days that follow the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Besides, with no clear winners and losers at the national level as judged by the even split in Congress, and with things continuing just as they were in the states as — evidenced by the fact that only one or two will see a change in party affiliation of its Senate seat — it’s not likely that a whole lot of radical work is suddenly going to start getting done on behalf of the American people. Though I must say, having losing candidates make concession calls and speeches to legitimize the process does feel somewhat like a win for normalcy, and a step in the direction of peaceful coexistence and functional government.

… It can’t be the economy, because prices are still going up, manufacturing is down, unemployment is rising, and home values are shrinking.

Then again, isn’t that what they wanted when they raised the interest rates? Aren’t those the things that are helping to get the whole supply-and-demand thing straightened out? Aren’t small business owners feeling just a little less pressure with wages, and won’t more people be able to afford homes — and, aren’t those all good things? (Maybe the people whose job it is to slow inflation actually do know a bit about what they’re doing.)

… It’s not because the pandemic’s over, despite a presidential pronouncement to that effect two months ago. Last week there were 290,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. (including me!), 25,000 people that were sent to the hospital, and 2,400 that died. The case rate is up, the transmission rate is out of control, and the five subvariants that now are predominate, are the most contagious strains yet and impervious to our previous best defenses.

On the flip side, there are inoculations against the new ones too, for those who want it, and the numbers for serious illness, hospitalizations and death are way, way down from where they were a year ago.

… And it’s definitely not because we’re now, finally, committed to taking care of the natural environment, and making health at least as much of a priority as wealth. We’re still burning fossil fuels, still chopping down forests, still dumping waste into the rivers, lakes and oceans; still spraying harmful fertilizers and pesticides; and still using too much of everything and throwing what we don’t use in the garbage, and into the landfills.

And we’re still not making the connection between all that stuff and the extreme multi-billion dollar weather events that come along every few weeks or so now, wreaking havoc on homes, families, communities, ecosystems and the economy.

Still, I am extremely encouraged by new technologies that remove salt from oceanwater, carbon from the atmosphere, biohazards from our municipal systems, as well as by a growing number of policymakers who acknowledge that while a certain amount of cultural nostalgia may be sacrificed in the process, the time, really, is now — to change.

So, if it’s none of those things, what then lies behind the why, when and how of the sudden surges of optimism that grab me and pull me into the rushing current, carrying me beyond the bounds of my already-optimistic self outlook and demeanor and leaving me with an elevated and expanded sense of calm and confidence, possibility and opportunity, appreciation and gratification?

Some might think it a simple bout of emotionalism on my part, wishful thinking or an illusory flight of fancy, but I think that if the whole universe can appear in a flash out of nowhere from a spontaneous explosion, then so too can the realization of life, living and being alive.

