Windows were boarded up and notices were tacked to door frames identifying some homes as uninhabitable Thursday morning near the site of an explosion that destroyed a Santa Maria home and injured four people.
The explosion Wednesday afternoon, which damaged 24 residences including the one that was destroyed at 1219 Jackie Ln., was accidental, and caused by an open natural gas outlet in the kitchen, officials said Thursday.
There were multiple sources of ignition identified capable of igniting the natural gas, according to the City Fire Marshal.
Updates on the condition of the four people who received medical treatment as a result of the explosion, including a woman who was inside the home that was destroyed, were not available Thursday, said Mark van de Kamp, public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.
One of the injured was extricated from an adjacent home, and two others were in the home behind the one that exploded.
The explosion happened about 12:10 p.m., and the blast was heard, and felt, across the community.
Scott Davis, a resident of Hancock Village where the explosion occurred, provided video from his home security camera that captured glass shattering and the thunderous boom caused by the blast.
“I was downstairs and I heard a huge concussive blast, it pushed our window in about two to three inches and you could feel it, like I initially thought that maybe the hospital helicopter crashed or something like that,” said another nearby resident Thursday morning, who declined to give their name.
Joyce Lippman, also a resident of Hancock Village, said fortunately the damage to her house was minimal. Lippman said she was in the middle of a Zoom training meeting when the explosion occurred.
“I got hit by something coming off my wall, but didn’t bleed, so what the heck, you know I’ll blame a headache tomorrow on it," said Lippman.
Lippman said she can't speak highly enough about the police and fire personnel, and representatives from SoCal Gas who responded.
“It’s stressful to get the information, but the response was outstanding," she said.
Preliminary damage estimates include 1219 Jackie Ln., $440,000 for the structure and $100,000 for the contents; 1223 Jackie Ln., $425,000 for the structure and $75,000 for the contents. Estimates for the remaining 22 residences are still being compiled, according to officials.