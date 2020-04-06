Face coverings now encouraged to slow community spread of COVID-19

"The CDC and Public Health Department is asking us all to wear a face covering when out in public. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, a simple bandanna will do. Wearing a covering will decrease the risk of passing the virus to others even if you are not exhibiting any symptoms," 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said at a Monday press conference.

The announcement has caused some confusion, as local and state public health agencies had previously discouraged the public from wearing masks, stating that cloth masks in particular do not prevent the spread of the virus.

While face coverings are now recommended, the state is still not recommending the widespread use of medical-grade masks, in order to conserve both surgical and N95 masks for first responders and health-care workers.

However, while some individuals are opting for homemade masks, bandannas or scarves to cover their face, many are still wearing surgical masks.

According to Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, the purpose of face coverings is mostly to limit the spread of germs to other people and surrounding areas, rather than protecting the wearer themselves from germs.