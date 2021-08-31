Face paint lets Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Junior Barrelman, Caleb Moon, shine

Caleb Moon loves the Golden Circle of Champions kids and he loves the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

He really loves the fact that he gets to help with both.

The Golden Circle is a Santa Maria Elks Rodeo program, started in 2016, that raises awareness about and provides financial support for local children battling cancer, and Moon is doing his part to make the program a success.

At 10-years-old, Moon is an old pro when it comes to both the Golden Circle and the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

Moon was just eight when he was named the first-ever Elks Rodeo Junior Barrelman.

That was in 2019.

After the 2020 rodeo was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moon is back for his second and final appearance this year.

“Caleb had to apply and go through an interview for Junior Barrelman that first year,” said his mother, Robyn Christian Moon. “He applied for it again for 2019 and got it but after the rodeo was canceled, the Elks rolled it over to this year.”

“It’s pretty fun,” said Caleb Moon. “It’s awesome to come back to do it one more time.”

Moon is in the fifth grade at Solvang Elementary School.

“Caleb and his sister Macie are the only fourth generation students at Solvang Elementary,” said his mother. “I went there (she’s still there, teaching reading intervention), my mother and grandmother also went there.”

Caleb Moon is also a third-generation participant in Elks Rodeo.

“I was the queen in 2001, the year I graduated from Santa Ynez High School, and my mother was the first runner-up in 1972,” said Robyn Moon.

Five-year-old Macie is already looking forward to the chance to run for rodeo queen.

“She’s going to try to be the Miss Mini Rodeo first,” said Robyn Moon.

Caleb Moon enjoys roping – he’s taken lessons from Brandy Branquinho – and baseball. His Mustang League team won this year’s championship in the Santa Ynez Pony League.

But his favorite thing is being the Junior Barrelman.

“He’s a pretty shy kid until he puts on the face paint, then his real personality comes out. He really shines,” said Robyn Moon.

“I made special blankets for the Golden Circle kids two years ago and I’m doing it again but with a different pattern this year. I’m making 47 blankets. We’ll auction one of the blankets but the rest will go to the kids here in Santa Maria and (at the National Finals Rodeo) in Las Vegas.

“It’s hard to think what they’re going through. They’re 10- maybe 11 years-old, they can be any age. I’m just trying to do what I can to help.”

Moon also spreads joy reading stories to other children on the Elks and Golden Circle Facebook pages.

“It’s all fun being a clown at the rodeo and parade, but my favorite thing is helping the Golden Circle kids,” said Caleb Moon. “I’m ready for it.”