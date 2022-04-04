A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base between 5:59 and 7:25 a.m. Friday, April 15, according to the National Reconnaissance Office.
SpaceX's reusable two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will carry the NROL-85 mission — a national security spy satellite payload — into polar orbit.
The NROL-87 mission's first stage will return to land at Landing Zone 4 Vandenberg and produce multiple sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier upon reentry, officials said, which could be heard by residents from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.
A sonic boom is defined as the sound associated with the shock waves from an aircraft or launch vehicle traveling faster than the speed of sound that can generate a sound similar to an explosion or a clap of thunder.
The degree of sound experienced during the NROL mission will depend on weather conditions and other factors, officials noted.
The agency's last mission was successfully launched from Vandenberg in February.
For updates on the NROL-85 mission, go to nro.gov.