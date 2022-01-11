Family Connect has opened it newest adult memory care home in Solvang, adding to the organization's three other state-of-the-art locations in Torrance.

The newest location, located at 659 Chalk Hill Road in Solvang, was established to provide quality care to individuals with varying stages of dementia, Alzhheimer’s, Parkinson’s or other cognitive decline, as well as support and peace of mind for their families, according to founder Lauren Mahakian.

“It is truly a labor of love,” said Mahakian, a certified dementia practitioner and Santa Ynez resident. “Caring for a loved one with cognitive decline is all-encompassing. Most families that try to do this alone know how difficult and all-consuming it can be — often overcome by stress, guilt or feelings of inadequacy."

The new memory care home features one certified care associate to every two residents, a full-time licensed nurse on staff, and an intimate setting "purposefully designed with stimulating colors, textures and indoor/outdoor spaces conducive to healthy living and activities," Mahakian said.

She added that the home's proprietary Stimuli and Live Love Art programs encourage residents to safely pursue their love of baking, gardening, music, cooking or the arts "or whichever stimulating activities are appropriate for each resident at their stage of life."

"We encourage that they continue these with support, as well as the safety guidelines that allow their families to enjoy peace of mind,” Mahakian added.

An additional four-home campus is projected to open in Westchester at the end of this year.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the new Solvang location, contact Family Connect Memory Care at BusOffice@FamilyConnectCare.com, or call 310-383-1877, or visit FamilyConnectMemoryCare.com.

