Farmworker dies, 14 infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Maria H-2A housing sites

At least 14 individuals have been infected and one has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a housing location for temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed.

The outbreak was discovered among employees living in housing facilities operated by Alco Harvesting, a Santa Maria harvest management and labor contracting company whose sister companies include Bonipak Produce Inc., Betteravia Farms and Bonita Packing Co., according to the department.

Employees are spread between three converted motels including the former Econo Lodge on Nicholson Avenue, which currently houses approximately 250 employees, Colonial Hotel on South Broadway with 17 employees, and Motel 6 on East Main Street, which is currently vacant.

The Public Health Department did not identify the specific Alco housing location where the outbreak took place, but confirmed that testing among residents is continuing.

News of the outbreak and the death was first shared by local advocacy organization Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) on Tuesday and later confirmed by the county Public Health Department, with CAUSE identifying the deceased individual as Leo Begario Chavez-Alvarado, 51, a vehicle driver for Alco Harvesting who resided in the company's Motel 6 facility.

The death was announced by the Public Health Department Wednesday, marking the 33rd COVID-19 death in the county, including four deaths at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc.