Father's COVID-19 recovery after 94 days in hospital a ‘miracle,’ family says

After a 94-day battle with COVID-19 in which survival was uncertain, Santa Maria resident Efrain Rangel was discharged Wednesday from Marian Regional Medical Center and finally able to rejoin his wife and three children.

To celebrate his discharge and miraculous recovery, medical center staff held a parade for Rangel, 62, as he left the hospital in a wheelchair with his wife, Veronica, and other family members.

Efrain's sister, Yocabeth Rangel, said seeing her brother released Wednesday was astonishing, especially after doctors warned her family in April that Efrain would likely not survive after being in a coma for a month and suffering two strokes.

At one point, doctors even asked family members over FaceTime if they wanted to stop treatment since he was doing so badly, she said. Veronica refused, however, stating that “God has the last word.”

“A week later, he opened his eyes,” Yocabeth said. “He’s a big miracle.”

After Efrain, who siblings said has no underlying health conditions, entered the hospital on March 26, Veronica was left to take care of their three children, Ephrain, Gabriel and Samuel.

Through the experience, she learned the virus does not discriminate and how deeply it can challenge a person's faith.

"When you're living it, you understand that it's a really difficult illness," she said.

With her husband unable to work while in the hospital, Veronica said she relied mainly on assistance from her church, as well as from the Rangel family and other community members, to get by.