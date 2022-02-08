Fess Parker Winery completed the installation of a new solar power system on the roof of its Santa Maria production facility that will provide for approximately 98% of the operation's total energy consumption each year, the company announced.

More specifically, the new system is estimated to produce 818,000 kilowatts annually, in effect, offsetting an equivalent of 14,000,000 car miles and 31,000,000 pounds of carbon dioxide that will reportedly save 15,000 trees each year, according to the announcement.

“As a family-owned-and-operated business, practicing sustainability now and for future generations is a guiding principle in every facet of our operation,” said company President Tim Snider. “We are always seeking to incorporate new and familiar ways of minimizing our impact on the environment and become a cleaner, more resilient winery, not just for our immediate benefit but for the long term.”

As an extension of its commitment to sustainability, the company continues to source grapes from vineyards certified as sustainable winegrowers, in addition to preserving the natural ecosystem of its own vineyard, Rodney's Vineyard, a company spokeswoman said.

“Every decision we make is for the health and well-being of the grapes, the environment, our employees and the community-at-large,” owner Ashley Parker-Snider said.

“Minimizing our environmental impact by conserving resources is a necessary step toward a better future and one we deem is of the utmost importance to our multigenerational family business,” she said.

Fess Parker Winery was launched in Santa Barbara County in the 1980s by the late Fess Parker.

