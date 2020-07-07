You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fifth Street sidewalk project in Solvang to begin July 13, last through October
0 comments

Fifth Street sidewalk project in Solvang to begin July 13, last through October

081518 Solvang School back.jpg
Buy Now

Backpacks hang outside a kindergarten classroom at Solvang School on the first day of classes for elementary and middle school students in this file photo from 2018. A sidewalk project on Fifth Street will create a safer route for students walking to school. 

 Len Wood, Staff

Construction on the Fifth Street sidewalk project is slated to kick off next week in an effort to create a safer route for students and other pedestrians walking to Solvang School and Mission Drive. 

The city of Solvang recently awarded the project contract to JJ Fisher Construction of Nipomo.

Construction on the east side section of town is scheduled to begin July 13 and continue through October.

Public Works Director Matt van der Linden said the project will enhance the safety of students and other pedestrians traveling to Solvang School and Mission Drive from the dense residential areas south of Mission and west of Fifth Street.

“The widening of Fifth Street will also improve traffic flow in this area and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” he said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding during the inconvenience of the construction. Once completed, the project will provide beneficial and needed improvements to Solvang.”

Modifications will include a sidewalk and minor roadway widening along the east side of Solvang’s Fifth Street, from Oak Street to Mission Drive. The project also will include new driveway approaches, access ramps, retaining wall and other related work.

A city spokesperson said the City Council had identified the location as being a high priority in the 2016 Sidewalk Master Plan.

Half of the project construction cost will be covered by the $168,000 competitive grant awarded to the Solvang Public Works Department by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments as part of the Measure A Safe Routes to School, Bicycle and Pedestrian Program.

For more information about the Fifth Street sidewalk project, contact Bridget Elliott, associate engineer/project manager, at 805-688-5575, or bridgete@cityofsolvang.com.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'
Local

Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

  • Updated

The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”

+2
Old Spanish Days: Lompoc High grad Alena Velasco selected as 2020 Spirit of Fiesta
Local

Old Spanish Days: Lompoc High grad Alena Velasco selected as 2020 Spirit of Fiesta

  • Updated

Alena Velasco, who earned her diploma from Lompoc High in early June, has been selected as the 2020 Spirit of Fiesta for the Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara. Dating back to 1949, according to event organizers, the Spirit of Fiesta serves as “the visual representation of Fiesta, a goodwill ambassador to local residents and visitors alike.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News