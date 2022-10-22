Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated.
This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the memoir of Francisco Jiménez, a telling of migrant life in Santa Maria in the mid-20th Century.
“The migrant experience is an important and integral part of the American experience. … It’s important for young students to see themselves reflected in literature,” said Jiménez, who along with his brother, is the namesake of Santa Maria's Roberto and Dr. Francisco Jiménez Elementary School, known as Jiménez Elementary. The school, located off Blosser and Sonya Roads on Santa Maria's fast growing westside, was dedicated in 2015.
The short film, “Breaking Through: The Story of Francisco Jiménez,” is designed to run 15 to 20 minutes with release to every film festival that will accept it.
The project development team, led by Jiménez, Executive Producer Normandie Ramirez, and Creative Consultant and Producer Robin Mortarotti, hopes it will be picked up from there in whichever format will empower the most people to see it, said Associate Producer Anna María Magallón.
“My purpose is to build a greater empathy and respect for migrants and immigrants in this country, and to create a more just and inclusive society overall,” said Jiménez, now professor emeritus in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at Santa Clara University.
Jiménez, the second oldest of eight children, was born in 1943 in Tlaquepaque, near Guadalajara, Mexico. When he was four years old, his family illegally immigrated to California where they found work in the fields around Santa Maria.
“Santa Maria, in a sense, helped me establish a sense of stability, because what we used to have to do was pick strawberries in Santa Maria, then right before school would start we’d move to the San Joaquin Valley to pick grapes, and then we would go to Corcoran to pick cotton. At the end of December, first part of January, we would return to Santa Maria where we lived in the Bonetti Ranch labor camp. That was the circuit, so I would miss the first two and a half months of school every year,” Jiménez recalled.
He recalled details of the tent city on the east end of Main Street where Sheehy Farm workers like his family lived in tents until Bonetti Ranch recommissioned World War II barracks to serve as their new homes.
Six days of filming included on-location shoots in the very Santa Maria fields the Jimenez family picked, and on the location of that tent city.
“Our purpose is to honor and give hope to those who still work in the fields today, but we want to honor all our parents and grandparents, all the people who worked the fields and suffered so we can be the people we are today,” Magallón said.
In the summer of 2015, Josh Peterson was commissioned to write the script based on Jiménez’s 1997 autobiographical short novel, “The Circuit: Stories from the Life of a Migrant Child.”
“I wanted to chronicle part of my family’s history, but more importantly, I wanted to chronicle the experiences of many families, past and present, who work very, very hard from sunup to sundown for very low wages and living in poor conditions, and, thanks to their noble work … all of us enjoy our meals every single day,” Jiménez said.
In the off season, Jiménez and his siblings along with friends, neighbors and of course, his parents, were free to explore the community, and attend school.
He attended now-defunct Main Street School and El Camino Junior High School before graduating from Santa Maria High School.
“When we returned to school, I’d get so excited because I was going to spend some moths in my … first home, so I have a special connection to Santa Maria,” Jiménez said.
Even that special connection, however, comes with bitter memories. While sitting in his eighth-grade English classroom at El Camino Junior High, a U.S. Border Patrol agent removed him from the classroom.
He was put into a Border Patrol car, driven to Santa Maria High School where they also picked up his brother, then on to the migrant camp where his parents and other migrant families had been detained.
They were deported back to Mexico.
“What sustains these families, day in and day out, is the hope and dream of having a better life for their children and their children’s children,” Jimenez said.
The hope stretches across race and creed, as demonstrated by the Jimenez family's return to Santa Maria. A loan and sponsorship by Japanese-American sharecropper Ed Eto led the Jiménez family back to their chosen home.
“What gave me a sense of stability was education,” Jiménez said.
He strove as much to please his teachers as to provide himself an education. After failing first grade because he didn’t know English well enough to move on to second, he carried around a notebook in which he wrote down the English words he was learning.
“I realized what I learned on my own using that notepad, what we learned in school, would go with me no matter when we moved. Teachers are my heroes. Without teachers, I would not have succeeded in my dream of becoming a teacher,” Jiménez said.
He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University, and a master’s degree and PHD in Latin American literature from Columbia University under a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship.
He has served on various professional boards and commissions, including: the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing for 10 years, two as chair; California Council for the Humanities, Accrediting Commission for Senior Colleges and Universities (WASC); Santa Clara University Board of Trustees; and the Far West Lab for Educational Research and Development.
His first book, “The Circuit,” was published in 1997 and would be followed by five similar works as well as publication in anthologies, and a variety of published studies. His works have been translated into six languages.
His initial four-book series, including “The Circuit,” “Breaking Through,” “Reaching Out,” and “Taking Hold,” has been included in the American Library Association Booklist's 50 Best Young Adult Books of All Time.
“We’re a country of mainly immigrants, except Native Americans, and African-Americans brought here forcibly and enslaved. When we learn about the experience of immigrants who
came to this country from different parts of the world, we learn they also …persevered because of their hopes for better lives of their children, so all of us are benefiting from the struggles and sacrifices that our ancestors came from,” Jiménez said.
“So when we tell our stories … we make connections, and when we make connections we break down those walls that separate us from one another, and we can take comfort and we can take joy that we’re all members of the same family, the human family,” Jiménez said.
For more information about the film, production or to contribute to production, visit the "Breaking Through" website https://www.breakingthrough.movie/ .