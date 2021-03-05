Are you looking for a location to purchase a copy of the Santa Ynez Valley News? Head to these locations, and give us a call to set up home delivery and to sign up for a subscription to the Santa Ynez Valley News which includes access to SYVNews.com and our weekly eEdition.
Inquire about bundle packages that give you access to home deliveries of the Santa Maria Times as well.
Los Olivos Grocery Store | 2621 West Highway 154, Santa Ynez
Los Alamos Post Office | 477 Bell Street, Los Alamos
Albertsons #3324 | 222 East Highway 246, Buellton
Buellton Post Office | 140 W Hwy 246, Buellton
El Rancho Market | 2886 Mission Dr, Solvang
Valley Fresh Market | 608 Alamo Pintado Rd, Solvang
Parkway Market | 265 Ave Of The Flags, Buellton
Solvang Post Office | 430 Alisal Rd, Solvang
Santa Ynez Valley Hardware Inc | 1665 Mission Dr, Solvang
Santa Ynez Post Office | 3564 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez
