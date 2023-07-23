Things we’re not aware of until after the fact …

… like, for instance, when I first realized I was bald. That’s not the kind of thing that happens overnight, nevertheless, it was a shocking revelation when I saw the reflection in the dual-facing mirrors and discovered the circular patch of skin at the top rear portion of my noggin. I knew the hairline in front was receding, and that the surface area of my forehead was increasing, following an uncle on one side and two uncles and a grandfather on the other, but I had no idea what was happening in back. Funny, ha?

A similar thing happened recently, at a wedding we attended. During the bride and groom’s “first dance,” the deejay asked all the married couples to join the newlyweds on the dance floor. Though we’ve never been legally hitched, we do consider ourselves (the equivalent of) married, so we joined the dance.

The deejay then began a process of finding out who at the reception had been married the longest by asking for a show of hands from people who had been married five years or longer … and then he proceeded to 10, 15, 20 years, etc. When it got to 30, only two couples raised their hands, the bride’s parents and us. Turned out we had them beat by a year, so the deejay approached us with the microphone, and asked us to give the happy couple some advice on “staying together.” Being put on the spot like that, we both managed to come up with something meaningful enough … but that’s not the point.

The point is that I was, once again, utterly shocked — this time, by the realization that we were among the oldest people at the party. It’s a different role for me; I’m used to being the youngest.

Whether it’s the youngest child, the so-called “baby of the family,” the youngest guy on the team, playing with and competing against guys older than me, earning me the nickname “rook” or “rookie”; the youngest guy on the bus or in the van, traveling all around the country with a band — though I was never in the band — and in recent years, the youngest guy in a close circle of friends … but that’s changing as I make new friends.

It's like walking the plank of a teeter-totter; you start out with the board inclined in one direction, but as you move out towards the fulcrum, you reach a point where it flips, and suddenly, instead of going up, you’re going down.

If you think it seems odd that a person would not know he was bald or where he stands age-wise in relation to the people around him, in my view, that’s not nearly as crazy as how the mainstream of society is only now beginning to understand how our human behaviors and practices impact the environment and our personal and planetary health; how plastic and pollution and deforestation and burning fossil fuels and reproducing in too great of numbers and at too rapid a rate for too many years in- a-row might lead to droughts and super storms, and soil erosion, and all sorts of illnesses of the body and mind.

Or, how spraying the crops, and the grass and the weeds with synthetic pesticides might cause cancer, or Parkinson’s, or Alzheimer’s, or cause the bee populations to collapse; or how Siri and Alexa, and Twitter and TikTok, and algorithms, and AI would pose a serious threat to our jobs, our security, and our emotional well-being.

I used to laugh at that lyric in the Dylan song that goes: “We’ll climb that bridge … after we’re way passed it,” but in this case, it is an apt and accurate description.

We are way past it alright, so that means now is the time to cross the bridge to greater awareness, compassion, empathy, enjoyment, enlightenment, freedom, fearlessness, courage and creativity.

Like my awareness of age and personal appearance, it may be after the fact, but it’s not too late.