Fire of an unknown origin damaged a portion of the roof at Pea Soup Andersen’s restaurant in Buellton late Sunday night, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
About 11:40 p.m., a passerby spotted flames coming from the restaurant at 310 Avenue of Flags and called 911, County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said.
County Fire units responded and had the fire knocked down by 12:02 a.m., confining the damage to the exterior of the southwest corner of the restaurant’s roof, Safechuck said.
The hotel was not involved in the fire, and no injuries were reported, he said.
The cause is under investigation.