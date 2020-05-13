Fire departments to declare high fire season Monday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with all other local fire jurisdictions, on Monday will declare the beginning of the 2020 high fire season period for all areas of the county.

As a result, all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction will be suspended, County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.

In addition, the County Fire Department will be increasing the number of resources — crews, engines, bulldozers, helicopters and other equipment — for responding to reported vegetation fires.

Bertucelli said the department is reminding everyone who lives, works and plays in Santa Barbara County to be extra vigilant about fire safety, especially with traveling through or staying in wildland areas.

Residents are advised to maintain cleared areas around structures and review and become familiar with the “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan.

For more information, visit www.sbcfire.com.

