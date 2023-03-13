Fire of unknown origin did an estimated $325,000 worth of damage to pallets of produce boxes at Lompoc Valley Cooling on Saturday night, the Lompoc Fire Department said.
A pallet fire was reported burning at 701 W. Central Ave. at about 7:40 p.m., but when Lompoc Fire units arrived they found it was actually burning pallets of produce boxes at 1501 North L St.
Lompoc Fire was assisted in battling the blaze by Santa Barbara County, Vandenberg Space Force Base and Santa Maria fire departments, and Lompoc Police Department and American Medical Response units also responded.
“Crews made an aggressive exterior attack and were able to contain the fire to the pallets of boxes and prevent any extension to the structures,” said Lompoc Battalion Chief Scott Nunez.
The fire was brought under control in about two hours, with overhaul completed several hours later.
No injuries were reported, Nunez said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.