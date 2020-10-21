You have permission to edit this article.
Fire on Armour Ranch Road in Santa Ynez held to 5 acres
Fire on Armour Ranch Road in Santa Ynez held to 5 acres

Armour Ranch Road fire
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department firefighter pulls a hose over a fence as Copter 308 comes in for a water drop in the 5600 block of Armour Ranch Road in Santa Ynez, where a wildfire burned 3 to 5 acres Wednesday afternoon.

 Contributed Photo, Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Investigators are looking for the cause of a wildfire that broke out about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Armour Ranch Road in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire rolled a full vegetation fire response, including engines, bulldozers, aircraft, water tenders and hand crews, and the first units on the scene found 1 to 2 acres of light fuel burning in a field, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Los Padres National Forest also sent engines to the scene.

Firefighters laid hose into the field and around the flames while hitting them with water, assisted by water drops from Copter 308 from the Air Support Unit, Bertucelli said.

Forward progress was stopped in less than half an hour, with an estimated 3 to 5 acres burned.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, Bertucelli said.

