A project intended to create safe and effective locations for wildland firefighters to safely perform fire suppression operations and reduce the potential for the loss of life and property in and around the Los Padres National Forest was recently OK'd to begin operations by a federal judge.

“This is another victory for forest health and for the people who live adjacent to Los Padres National Forest,” said Los Padres Forest Supervisor Chris Stubbs, headquartered in Solvang.

U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Phillips on Dec. 5 ruled against a lawsuit brought by Los Padres ForestWatch, Earth Island Institute and the Center for Biological Diversity, to halt the creation of shaded fuelbreaks in the Los Padres National Forest Tecuya Ridge located in southern Kern County.

Research shows that implementation of shaded fuelbreaks helps to slow the spread of a wildfire and provide a buffer between developed areas and wildlands.

After three years of federal litigation, the court affirmed that a proposed thinning and reduction of fuels via the Tecuya Ridge Shaded Fuelbreak Project — a swath of land consisting of 1,626 acres along Tecuya Mountain above the communities of Lebec, Frazier Park, Lake of the Woods, Pine Mountain Club and Pinon Pine Estates — was consistent with the Forest Service’s Roadless Area Conservation Rule, and issued a decision in favor of the Forest Service and its advocate agencies.

"I’m concerned about losing our Southern California forests while we battle litigation in court," Stubbs said, noting that selective thinning "enables us to protect our forests from the effects of catastrophic wildfire."

Officials noted that the project was developed consistent with the Mt. Pinos Community Wildfire Protection Plan and was identified in the Forest’s Strategic Fuelbreak Assessment analysis as a priority for wildfire mitigation treatments.

The project focuses on forest improvements such as timber thinning, a process that reduces unhealthy stand densities that increases the forest’s resilience to insects, disease, and drought.

Organizations including the American Forest Resource Council, California Forestry Association and Associated California Loggers, and Kern County Fire Department have long advocated for fire suppression efforts.

The project is expected to begin in 2023, forest officials reported.

For more information about Los Padres National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf

