Firefighters begin week of training at Santa Maria Airport

The Belmont-based company Industrial Emergency Council — which provides ARFF training at numerous airports, like San Francisco International and Edwards Air Force Base — brings in the mobile fire training prop and lights propane fires to help firefighters learn how to deal with real world catastrophes.
Fire departments from Santa Barbara City, Santa Barbara County, Cal Fire and San Jose will also participate in the exercise that will continue through the week.
Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department as of 4 p.m. Saturday, but one case previously listed as a coronavirus infection was removed, bringing the total number of cases to 1,418.
Local hospitals have begun using emerging antiviral medication remdesivir as a form of treatment against severe cases of COVID-19, after Santa Barbara County received 136 vials of the medication from the California Department of Public Health over the last week.
The City of Solvang took its first step Monday toward changing its at-large elections to a by-district system after a Malibu-based law firm claimed Solvang’s system excluded Latinos “from meaningful participation in the City’s governance” and threatened to sue.
Santa Maria firefighters put out a blaze in a simulated airline disaster during Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting training Tuesday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.