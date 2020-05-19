Firefighters begin week of training at Santa Maria Airport
0 comments

Firefighters begin week of training at Santa Maria Airport

  • Updated
  • 0

Santa Maria firefighters put out repeated blazes in a simulator during Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, or ARFF, training Tuesday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.

Conducted each year, the training is designed to meet the Federal Aviation Administration’s requirements for airports served by commercial air carriers.

Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. launches 'Match' to help businesses recover

The Belmont-based company Industrial Emergency Council — which provides ARFF training at numerous airports, like San Francisco International and Edwards Air Force Base — brings in the mobile fire training prop and lights propane fires to help firefighters learn how to deal with real world catastrophes.

Fire departments from Santa Barbara City, Santa Barbara County, Cal Fire and San Jose will also participate in the exercise that will continue through the week.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Solvang moves toward by-district elections after legal challenge
Local

Solvang moves toward by-district elections after legal challenge

  • Updated

The City of Solvang took its first step Monday toward changing its at-large elections to a by-district system after a Malibu-based law firm claimed Solvang’s system excluded Latinos “from meaningful participation in the City’s governance” and threatened to sue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News