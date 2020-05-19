Firefighters begin week of training at Santa Maria Airport

Santa Maria firefighters put out repeated blazes in a simulator during Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, or ARFF, training Tuesday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.

Conducted each year, the training is designed to meet the Federal Aviation Administration’s requirements for airports served by commercial air carriers.

The Belmont-based company Industrial Emergency Council — which provides ARFF training at numerous airports, like San Francisco International and Edwards Air Force Base — brings in the mobile fire training prop and lights propane fires to help firefighters learn how to deal with real world catastrophes.

Fire departments from Santa Barbara City, Santa Barbara County, Cal Fire and San Jose will also participate in the exercise that will continue through the week.

