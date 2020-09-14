You have permission to edit this article.
Firefighters stop progress of vegetation fire along Highway 135 on Vandenberg AFB
Fire crews have stopped the progress of an 18-acre vegetation fire between highways 1 and 135 on Vandenberg Air Force Base property that was burning at a moderate rate in light brush. 

Crews that included units from Vandenberg and Santa Barbara County Fire battled the flames to keep them from jumping across to the right-hand side of Highway 135 and on to Graciosa Road. 

The Graciosa incident first was reported at 1:15 p.m. 

The fire was burning on a grade just inside the base perimeter, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason. 

Along with fire crews fighting on the ground, incident responders requested a helicopter to assist on scene.

