Firefighters are battling to keep flames spreading from a burning recreational trailer into trees and chaparral on Dominion Road near Sisquoc, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
A full wildfire response, with engines, aerial tankers, water tenders and a bulldozer, was mounted after a wildfire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Dominion Road, said spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.
Units from Santa Maria Fire Department also joined the response by County Fire crews.
The first units on scene believed an outbuilding was burning but on closer inspection discovered it was a travel trailer burning adjacent to a wooden structure surrounded by chaparral and trees.
Water-dropping helicopters were placed on standby as firefighters continue working to prevent the flames from spreading into brush.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.