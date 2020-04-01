First COVID-19 death reported in Santa Barbara County; North County resident in 60s succumbed at hospital

"Be aware that there may be children around you that need help. During these difficult times, there is so much being asked of parents ... while also dealing with the greatest stressors of our time," Walczak said.

Those who suspect child abuse in the community are encouraged to contact Child Welfare Services, or to reach out to CALM at 805-965-2376 or online at calm4kids.org.

County-wide grief

Following the first confirmed death from COVID-19 in the county, officials are encouraging the public to take social distancing and shelter-at-home more seriously than ever.

"We all care about each other deeply and take pride in helping others. This is the most important moment in our lives. If we all take personal responsibility for our own actions, we can protect our community's well being and health," Hart said.

Walczak noted that the loss of community members causes grief not only for those close to those lost, but the community as a whole. She noted the importance of taking a break from news about the pandemic for those experiencing trauma.