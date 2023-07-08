A classic Central Coast early summer weather pattern will continue through this week with night and morning low marine clouds and mild to warm temperatures; however, on the horizon, the first extended heat wave of the year is expected to start next weekend and continue through the following week as an area of high pressure moves westward over Arizona.
Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will continue to produce night and morning low-marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist in the coastal regions. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the late morning and afternoon, producing clearing. Sunday's high temperatures will reach the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and the mid to high-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will warm up to the mid-60s. This pattern will continue through Friday.
The long-range models indicate an area of high pressure is expected to develop and strengthen over Arizona and far Southern California, producing the first extended heat wave of the year in the inland and coastal valleys, with Santa Ynez potentially reaching triple-digit levels by the following week. Santa Maria is expected to hit the 80s. Along the immediate coastline, the low-marine (stratus) clouds will keep the coastal communities mainly in the 60s and 70s.
A few of the models indicate that this area of high pressure will migrate northeastward toward the Four Corners area by late July. Historically, when this condition occurs in July or August, it can push subtropical moisture into the Central Coast, producing increasing relative humidity levels with a chance of thunderstorms. In other words, it can transform our weather pattern to resemble Florida.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/69 52/70 52/73 53/76 54/77 54/77 55/78 55/80
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/81 53/82 54/82 56/93 61/93 63/94 64/96 66/101
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/66 53/65 52/68 52/70 53/72 52/73 54/74 54/79
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Friday, increasing to 56 to 58 degrees next weekend.
Surf Report
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) through Friday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Saturday into Sunday, decreasing to 2 to 4 feet throughout next week. Combined with this northwesterly swell will be 1- to 2-foot southern hemisphere (225-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) next weekend.
This Date in Weather History (July 8):
1816 - Frost was reported in low places throughout New England.
1950 - The town of York, NE, was deluged with 13.15 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a state record.
1975 - Three people were killed and six others were injured when lightning struck a walnut tree near Mayo, FL. The nine people were stringing tobacco under a tin shed when the bolt hit the nearby tree.