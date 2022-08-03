Santa Barbara County’s first case of monkeypox in an adult was confirmed Wednesday by the Public Health Department, but officials said the risk to the public remains low.
The resident was exposed to the virus outside the county and will remain in isolation until the symptoms are resolved, a Public Health Department spokeswoman said.
County officials did not provide information about the hometown, area of the county where the individual lives or the person's age and gender.
The spokeswoman said Public Health has completed contact tracing to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the individual who contracted the disease, and those people are being monitored for symptoms.
Appropriate public health interventions are being taken, the spokeswoman said.
“Public health nurses have been working closely with the resident who is currently recovering at home in isolation,” said Paige Batson, deputy director of Community Health.
“It remains important for all community members to stay apprised of the evolving situation and take steps to protect themselves, especially in prolonged, close-contact encounters,” Batson said.
But she noted the monkeypox situation is evolving quickly, and she advised residents to obtain the most recent information about monkeypox prevention, vaccination and seeking care in Santa Barbara County by visiting www.countyofsb.org/3404/Monkeypox.
Currently, stocks of monkeypox vaccines remain critically low and are being reserved for those who have had close contact with infected individuals and those with certain risk factors, which would include attending an event with a known monkeypox exposure, Batson said.
Symptoms of monkeypox, which usually begin one to two weeks after being infected, can include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and respiratory issues like a sore throat, nasal congestion and coughing.
Infected individuals also usually develop a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth and on other body parts like hands, feet, chest, genitals and anus.
The rash will go through various stages before healing completely, Batson said.
Monkeypox can be spread in a variety of ways, including direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids of an infected person, contact with respiratory secretions by being face to face for prolonged periods and from intimate physical contact like kissing, cuddling and having sex, she said.
The virus can also be spread by touching items like clothing or linens that have been touched by the infectious rash or body fluids, and pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetuses through the placenta.
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in order to support a statewide response to monkeypox.
The response will allow greater coordination and access to resources for all California counties, Newsom said.