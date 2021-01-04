You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First new year's baby born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
0 comments

First new year's baby born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
010421 Cottage 2021 First Baby

Baby Liam Salcedo, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long, was born to Lompoc residents Jessica Hernandez and Jaime Salcedo at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1, at 12:01 a.m. 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Local

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News