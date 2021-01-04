First new year's baby born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A report of a man stalking an 18-year-old woman in Solvang eventually led to the suspect being pursued in a vehicle by officers and on foot by…
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
COVID-19 case surges and limited hospital staffing in Santa Barbara County have led to a dramatic decrease in overall ICU capacity, with adult…
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 396 COVID-19 cases — the highest daily increase yet — and three death…
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
The ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara has brought hospitals into uncertain territory, with some beginning to activate their ICU…
- Updated
California Highway Patrol officials are reminding the public of several new road safety passed by the California legislature have either taken effect or are set to become effective after the New Year, including two new ones that will directly affect driving behavior.
- Updated
Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.
- Updated
With the cancellation of Solvang's annual Christmas tree burn at Old Mission Santa Inés due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will offer curb…
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the virus on Wednesday, with neighboring …