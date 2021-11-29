Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Search & Rescue units are en route to a reported SUV over the side of Highway 166 with one apparent fatality.

The SUV is reportedly about 60 feet down the west side of the highway just west of School House Canyon Road, according to emergency radio traffic.

An off-duty law enforcement officer went down the embankment to check on the person inside the SUV and confirmed the fatality, an emergency dispatcher said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments