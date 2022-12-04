Lynn Fitzgibbons, M.D., has been named the 2022 physician of the year for Santa Barbara County by the Central Coast Medical Association, a group spokesman said.
The award is given to a physician, nominated by his or her peers, who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
“Dr. Fitzgibbons has made a better life for many people in our community,” said Dr. Edmund Wroblewski as he presented her with the award at the association’s annual membership celebration.
In accepting the award, Fitzgibbons encouraged everyone to remain connected to each other, which she said “was the secret sauce that helped us get through these past few years.”
She also thanked her family and colleagues for their support and hard work during the pandemic.
Fitzgibbons has an international background — born in Fiji and spending her younger years in Scotland before moving to the United States.
She attended UC Santa Barbara, where she was an All-American polo player and earned her bachelor of science degree in chemistry, then went on to earn her doctor in medicine from the UC San Diego School of Medicine.
Fitzgibbons completed her internship and residency with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she was one of the early clinicians with Doctors without Walls.
She then served as a volunteer in Uganda, treating HIV patients before going to Oregon Health & Science University for her fellowship in infectious disease.
She is currently the program director of the internal medicine residency program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and is the infectious disease physician at Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, where she was previously deputy health officer.
Fitzgibbons is also the medical director of the Cottage Center for Population Health, serves on the Cottage Health Institutional Review Board and is on the board of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.
She is also an adjunct professor at UCSB, where she teaches classes on sexually transmitted diseases and drug epidemics from a spatial and geographic perspective. In addition, she holds an academic appointment with USC Keck School of Medicine.
During the COVID-19 epidemic, she worked closely with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the leadership at Cottage Health on many aspects of the clinical and public health response, with an emphasis on education, clinical care, and policy work.