Five more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Santa Barbara County Jail

Five more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Santa Barbara County Jail, bringing to 14 the total number of inmates infected with coronavirus who have been housed there, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
One of the five had COVID-19 when he was arrested, which was confirmed through community testing before he was booked Sunday, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
She said the inmate was immediately housed in a negative-pressure room and is being medically monitored.
The other four inmates from the general jail population were found to be COVID-19-positive through contact tracing of an infected inmate who has since been released, Zick said.
A total of 17 inmates from the affected housing unit were tested Friday, and a positive result came back on one Saturday, with positive results for the other three returned Sunday, she said.
Tests on the remaining 13 inmates were negative, but they are being monitored.
Of the total 14 inmates with COVID-19 who have been housed at the jail, seven were infected when they were booked and seven contracted the disease inside the facility, Zick said.
Of the inmates who were infected prior to booking, four are being medically monitored and treated, one has recovered and two have been released.
Of those who became infected in the jail, four are being medically monitored and treated, two have recovered and one has been released, she said.
