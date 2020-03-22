Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Santa Barbara County; 2 Arroyo Grande High School students test positive

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 18.

The cases include one person in their 50s in North County; one in their 40s in North County; and three cases in South County, two in their 20s, and one in their 70s.

The health department is conducting a thorough investigation to determine how they contracted COVID-19 as well as identifying persons with whom they may have had close contact. Mandated social distancing measures are in place to slow the spread of the virus.

Additionally, officials in San Luis Obispo County announced Sunday that two Arroyo Grande High School students tested positive for COVID-19.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein confirmed the students were a 10th grader and a 12th grader. Students may have been exposed to the 10th grader during the communicable period, which began on March 13, the final day prior to school closure. It is not believed that any students were exposed to the 12th grader as the estimated communicable period took place after Arroyo Grande High School closed to prevent the spread of the disease.