Excitement was in the air Saturday morning as the 79th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade took over Broadway in a march south from Mill Street under sunny skies.
It was a far cry better than when a persistent mist filled the early-morning air, blanketing the city before the sun broke through and burned off the potentially foul weather.
“I told you it would all work out,” said Jaime Flores, in his second year as Elks Parade Committee Chairman. “It’s a great day for a parade.”
Elks volunteers began the setup at 5 a.m., making sure everything and everyone was in the right place when the parade kicked off at 9 a.m.
“We’ve got almost 100 entries this year, way up from last year as we finally return to normal,” said Flores. “And the people are back, too. You can see them lining Broadway – moms, dads, kids – rodeo fans, parades fans. You can see the community coming back together. It really is United We Stand (this year’s rodeo and parade theme). You can see it happening right here, right now.”
Music filled the air as school bands were scattered throughout the parade.
All the local high schools and many of the area's junior high and middle schools were represented.
“We are leading off the parade with our marching band and we’ll have our drum line at the very end,” said SMHS band director Samantha Quart. “This is an important event for us. It’s important for the community, too, especially coming off our COVID online year. It’s great to be back and performing for our community.”
“These are the greatest kids to work with and we want the community to see them and hear them,” said Jessica Husselstein, band director at Tommie Kunst Junior High. “We are so excited to be back out here.”
Members of the Santa Maria High football team, and local Boy Scout Troop 91 and Cub Scout Pack 91 were mixed throughout the parade carrying sponsor banners.
“It’s fun and shows our team the importance of community spirit,” said SMHS head coach Albert Mendoza. “It’s good exposure for our school.”
“The kids are happy to be here and they have fun doing it,” said troop leader Jim Callahane.
The parade was filled with floats, mounted horse groups, police and Shriners motorcycle groups, several Model A and Model T Ford clubs, clowns, little leaguers, pickleball groups, and local dignitaries including members of the Santa Maria City Council and Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
“This is great. It’s super that we’re getting back in the swing of things,” said Santa Maria 2nd District City Councilman Mike Cordero. “We’re coming around the corner and finally getting back to normal and it feels good.”
“It is so exciting when you ride down Broadway and see such excitement with all the kids. That’s the best part,” said Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino. “You never know what each year will bring and this year we’re bringing the community back together and that is so important.”
“I’m so glad everybody came out today,” said Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. “The first time I was in the parade was in 2010 and I rode a horse. Since then, I’ve realized I’m much safer in a Cadillac and I get to ride with my wife Marian and two of my granddaughters, Arianna and Sienna.”
“You can really feel it – United We Stand,” said 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson. “This is such a great event that really brings our community together.”
The Central Coast Chordsmen barbershop quartet serenaded the crowd the entire route.
“We’ve got 15 of our members here today and we’ll rotate through a list of seven songs as we go,” said Chordsmen Director Sean Abel. “And we want you to know that anyone can join our group. If a guy likes to sing, wants to sing, or even just wants to try, they should come on out. We meet Tuesdays at Lutheran Church of our Savior.”
Abel is also the Dean of Math and Sciences at Hancock College and directs the Hancock Fall Concert Band and AHC Jazz Band.
Dottie Lyons was among the dignitaries on hand, chosen the Elks Citizen of the Year.
“It’s a miracle and such an honor,” said Lyons.
And the Hitching Posts’ Terri Stricklin had an honored ride as the parade grand marshal in a mint condition, all original, 1931 Ford Standard Phaeton driven by Jay McCord of the Model A Club.
“I’ve been coming to the rodeo and parade all my life,” said Stricklin. “It was such a shock when they named me grand marshal. It’s a thrill to be here.”
“I’ve been coming here my whole life and today I brought my daughter Khloe,” said Melina Houle, of Santa Maria, as she watched the parade go by. “We’re so happy, so excited to see everybody back out here having fun.”
“It’s a family tradition to come out here,” said Santa Marian Victor Diaz. “I think it’s been 33 years now.”
But it was the first time for Diaz’s fiancé, Brittani Brown, and her daughter Bella.
“The horses are the best part,” said Bella Brown.
“I’m loving it all but I agree with Bella, the horses are the best part,” said Brittani Brown.
“It’s everything, everything,” said Diaz. “It gets you excited for the rodeo. We’re all going over to the rodeo later today.”
“It’s the bands, especially the junior high bands,” said Cristina Moreno. “I’ve been coming over 35 years and I think it’s so great they get the younger bands involved.”
“The parade committee and all our volunteers deserve all the credit for making this happen,” said Flores. “And we all want to thank the people of our community for showing us such tremendous support.”