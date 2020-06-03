Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announces 2020 Picnic in the Park summer food program

Starting Monday, June 8, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will be providing free take-away meals to children 18 years old and younger through the summer months.

The "Picnic in the Park" food program ensures youth countywide have access to a free, healthy lunch, from Monday, June 8, through Friday, Aug. 7.

Eligibility documentation is not required for children to participate.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 related safety procedures are being implemented in the program.

North County sites Minami Park: 600 W. Enos Drive, Santa Maria, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Grogan Park: 1155 West Rancho Verde, Santa Maria, from 12-1 p.m. Tunnell Park: 1100 N. Palisade Dr, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Arrellanes Jr. High School: 1890 Sandalwood Dr., Santa Maria, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. St. Anthony Church: 270 Helena Street, Los Alamos, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Solvang Elementary: 565 Atterdag Road, Solvang, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The program is sponsored by No Kid Hungry, Community Action Commission and Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Services.

Santa Barbara County food sites are listed at foodbanksbc.org/programs/lunch or can be accessed by texting SUMMERFOOD to 877-877.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

