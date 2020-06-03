You are the owner of this article.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announces 2020 Picnic in the Park summer food program
A group of children of Ontiveros Elementary School eat their picnic lunches at Grogan Park for the launch of a previous years' summer food program by Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

 Krista Chandler, Contributor

Starting Monday, June 8, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will be providing free take-away meals to children 18 years old and younger through the summer months.

The "Picnic in the Park" food program ensures youth countywide have access to a free, healthy lunch, from Monday, June 8, through Friday, Aug. 7. 

Eligibility documentation is not required for children to participate.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 related safety procedures are being implemented in the program.

The program is sponsored by No Kid Hungry, Community Action Commission and Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Services.

Santa Barbara County food sites are listed at foodbanksbc.org/programs/lunch or can be accessed by texting SUMMERFOOD to 877-877.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

