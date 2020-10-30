Foodbank of Santa Barbara County calling for 1,000 more turkeys than last year

A dramatic increase in the number of families in need has led the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to call for 1,000 more donated turkeys than last year to provide holiday meals for local families who can’t afford them.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage family finances, the Foodbank has seen a surge in people seeking help, so it’s asking community members to donate 4,000 fresh or frozen turkeys and chickens.
“With shortages expected for food banks across the country in the last quarter of the year, and when our community is facing rampant job losses and economic crisis, the need is higher than ever this year,” said Foodbank Chief Operations Officer Paul Wilkins.
Last year, when the nonprofit organization called for 3,000 donated turkeys and chickens, the community response exceeded that number, ultimately providing more than 3,500 birds that were all distributed to needy families and individuals throughout the county.
“The community was super-generous last year, so we’re hoping we can reach our goal this year,” said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager for the Foodbank.
Although the economy has recovered somewhat and and the unemployment rate is down from its peak, Smith-Meyer said people’s need for assistance is evident in the number of people coming to the Foodbank.
“We’re still operating at more than two times the normal capacity,” she said. “We increased the number of birds [asked for] by 33%, but the need in the community is about 200%.”
Last year, the Foodbank provided 12.5 million pounds of groceries — half of that fresh produce — to 240,000 Santa Barbara County residents, of which 41% were children.
At the current level of need, the organization could hand out 25 million pounds of groceries this year.
“But with the coronavirus, we think families won’t be getting together in such large groups, so there won’t be the need for a 20-pound turkey like there was in the past,” she continued. “That’s why we’re asking for ‘small’ turkeys — and chickens.
“We’re thinking many more birds but smaller. So maybe instead of one, some people can buy and donate two birds.”
Foodbank’s 2020 turkey drive kicked off Monday and will continue through the holiday season, although birds must be dropped off by Nov. 23 to ensure delivery to families in time for Thanksgiving and by Dec. 11 for other holiday meals.
But the drive is getting off to a slow start. Asked how many birds had been donated as of Thursday, Smith-Meyer replied, “Not a single turkey.”
However, in the first couple of weeks of the drive every year, the organization fights off a sense of panic when donations are slow to come in.
“Until Nov. 1 arrives, everyone’s mind is focused on Halloween,” Smith-Meyer said. “And of course this year there’s the election. But soon people will start thinking about holiday plans, and with that we hope (they) will be thinking about others in the community and making sure everyone can have a healthy holiday meal.”
Turkeys and chickens can be dropped off Monday through Friday at the Foodbank’s North County warehouse at 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Foodbank’s South Coast warehouse at 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Smith-Meyer said American General Media’s turkey drive on behalf of the Foodbank, set for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18, will be at a new location — Toyota of Santa Maria at 700 E. Betteravia Road — to make it easier for donors to drop off birds without ever leaving their vehicles.
Residents and business owners who want to host a turkey drive, too, can call 805-319-9096 or email jjenkins@foodbanksbc.org to find out more.
Those who can’t or prefer not to drop off fresh or frozen birds can sponsor holiday meals by visiting https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/2020HolidayFoodDrive.
This year, the Foodbank expects to distribute donated turkeys and chickens through its network of certified SAFE Food Net locations that have been established to provide contactless, safe places for those in need to receive food during the COVID-19 crisis.
The more than 3,500 turkeys and chickens donated by the community last year were distributed to needy families and individuals through Foodbank Mobile Food Pantries.
In addition, birds were distributed by church and community agency partners in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Orcutt, Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Buellton, Cuyama and several South Coast communities.
Many of the Foodbank’s residential program partners also used donated birds to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the people they serve, Smith-Meyer said.
