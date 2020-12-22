You have permission to edit this article.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County distribution sites limited this week
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is technically closed this week, as the staff takes year-end inventory and deep-cleans warehouses, so food distribution sites will be limited, said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager.

In Santa Maria, free food will be available at Catholic Charities, 607 W. Main St., 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

In Lompoc, free food can be picked up at Lompoc High School, 515 W. College Ave., at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and at Catholic Charities, 352 North 2nd St., from 12:30 to 2 p.m. weekdays.

Santa Ynez Valley residents can pick up free food at Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays.

The Foodbank will resume normal operations Monday, Smith-Meyer said.

She added that the nonprofit has revived its live call center to respond to increased community need during the stay-at-home order and to receive requests for emergency home deliveries.

Community members may call 805-357-5761 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to speak with a volunteer or may call outside those hours to leave a message and receive a call back.

