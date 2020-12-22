Foodbank of Santa Barbara County distribution sites limited this week

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is technically closed this week, as the staff takes year-end inventory and deep-cleans warehouses, so food distribution sites will be limited, said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager.
In Santa Maria, free food will be available at Catholic Charities, 607 W. Main St., 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
In Lompoc, free food can be picked up at Lompoc High School, 515 W. College Ave., at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and at Catholic Charities, 352 North 2nd St., from 12:30 to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Santa Ynez Valley residents can pick up free food at Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays.
The Foodbank will resume normal operations Monday, Smith-Meyer said.
She added that the nonprofit has revived its live call center to respond to increased community need during the stay-at-home order and to receive requests for emergency home deliveries.
Community members may call 805-357-5761 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to speak with a volunteer or may call outside those hours to leave a message and receive a call back.
