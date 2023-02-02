Foodbank of Santa Barbara County reaches fundraising goal for new 'Sharehouse'

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced the completion of a major fundraising campaign to purchase and modify its new "Sharehouse" facility in Goleta.

When it becomes operational this fall, the Sharehouse will allow the foodbank to provide increased food for community members countywide who face hunger and food insecurity.

"It will ensure that south county is adequately prepared for emergency food needs during future large-scale disasters," the foodbank said in a press release. "It will also make it possible for the Foodbank to train thousands of volunteers, and further develop nutrition education curriculum and partnerships."

The foodbank's north county warehouse is located on Foster Road in Santa Maria. The foodbank has long stored resources needed in the south county at the warehouse in Santa Maria. Once the Sharehouse is operational, it will free up additional storage space at the north county facility. The foodbank said the Sharehouse has 57,000 square feet of storage space and about 20,000 square feet of office space.

Over the course of an 18-month-long private fundraising period and a four-month public campaign that concluded on Dec. 31, the foodbank raised $20 million. The funds have completed the purchase of the building in Goleta, at 80 Coromar Drive, and will pay for retrofitting, repairs, modifications and equipping the new facility, even with rising costs of materials and labor.

“This campaign was successful thanks to individual contributions from $20 donations to leadership gifts of over $1 million, along with public, private and government sources,” said foodbank CEO Erik Talkin. “The Sharehouse truly belongs to the entire community.

“Now that full funding is in place, the real work has just begun. We’ll undertake the process of making the building fit for purpose. We expect to open the Sharehouse in fall 2023, when it will serve all of Santa Barbara County to ensure healthy food for those who need it, nutrition education and disaster readiness for all.”

Planned modifications include construction of freezer and cooler space – which will multiply the foodbank’s current south county cold food storage space by ten times – along with a new Nutrition Promotion Center and Volunteer Center, and the foodbank’s administrative offices.

During the end-of-year public campaign, the foodbank additionally raised $4 million to support general operations to ensure that community members in need have access to nutritious food into the current calendar year, along with nutrition educations programs and ongoing disaster readiness initiatives, such as Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) trainings.

The culmination of a decade-long search for a comprehensive south county warehouse and administrative facility, the Sharehouse is located on Coromar Drive in Goleta, just off Hollister between Storke and Los Carneros roads. The Sharehouse name indicates it will serve as more than just a warehouse; it will be a comprehensive center where the community can “share food, education and hope,” according to the foodbank.

The foodbank received large donations from the La Centra-Sumerlin Foundation; Riley and Susan Bechtel Foundation; Balay Ko Foundation, California Department of Social Services and the Patricia and Paul Bragg Foundation.

The foodbank also thanked numerous individuals and organizations for large donations: Ashish Bhutani and Leslie Sweem Bhutani; Sheila and Tom Cullen; Kate Edwardson; G.A. Fowler Family Foundation; Godric Foundation; Audrey Hillman Fisher Foundation; Jim and Pamela Houck; Hutton Parker Foundation; Ann Jackson Family Foundation; Donald E. and Sharon Lafler; Mericos Foundation; Hank and Mari Mitchel; John C. Mithun Foundation; Montecito Bank & Trust; Natalie Orfalea Foundation; Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation; Chuck and Missy Sheldon; Florence and Laurence Spungen Family Foundation; Walter J. and Holly O. Thomson Foundation; Williams-Corbett Foundation; the Edwin and Jeanne Woods Family Foundation; and the Zegar Family Foundation.