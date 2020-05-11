Foodbank semitruck overturns in front of Vandenberg Air Force Base

A semitruck driven by a National Guard soldier and hauling more than two tons of food for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County overturned in front of Vandenberg Air Force Base on Monday morning.

The truck was heading south on Highway 1 from the Foodbank's Santa Maria warehouse when it overturned on its right side in front of Vandenberg Air Force Base shortly after 10 a.m., said spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer.

The truck, whose driver and passenger were both National Guard soldiers, overturned as the driver attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 1 in front of the base.

The truck, a refrigerated 2008 International, was hauling about 4,600 pounds of mixed produce, rice, beans, milk, cereal and water worth $6,500 that was intended for distribution at the Boys and Girls Club in Lompoc, said Smith-Meyer, adding that the food won't be distributed to the community.

No injuries were reported and traffic was able to continue on the highway.

Trip logs indicated that the truck never exceeded speed limits and its contents were under weight, meaning the cargo was below the truck's load capacity, Smith-Meyer said.

National Guard soldiers arrived in Santa Maria in March to assist with expanded food distribution operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This unprecedented expansion of Foodbank operations has resulted in a parallel load on our staff, volunteers and truck fleet," Smith-Meyer said. "The Foodbank is grateful that no injuries were sustained."