The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is hosting the children’s End Summer Hunger program "Picnic in the Park," providing free lunches for kids 18 and under at 12 locations countywide.
The PIP program operates weekdays through Aug. 4 in Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Santa Maria. It will run through Aug. 11 in Santa Ynez.
All PIP locations except Los Alamos and Santa Ynez will offer lunch on-site at parks, libraries, apartment complexes and community centers, where kids can enjoy lunch and participate in educational activities and games.
Locations at Creekside Apartments in Los Alamos and Santa Ynez Elementary School will feature grab-and-go lunches, where children can pick up meals to take home.
“We’re excited to provide healthy lunches to children in need throughout the county,” said Jacqueline Valencia, Foodbank director of community programs and education. “The Foodbank works closely with school districts to ensure that healthy lunches are readily available to all children in all neighborhoods of Santa Barbara County.”
The Foodbank expects to serve lunch to nearly 900 children each day and to distribute more than 35,000 meals this summer. This is a 25% increase over last year.
Lunches are served on a first-come, first-served basis as part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program.
There are no income requirements to participate. All children under the age of 18, regardless of immigration status, are encouraged to attend.
This summer, the Foodbank is working with Unity Meals to provide plant-rich lunches prepared with fresh ingredients. Lunches will include fresh fruits, vegetables and a choice of milk daily.
"Picnic in the Park" locations in northern Santa Barbara County include:
- Guadalupe Court Apartments: 4206 11th Street, Guadalupe (11 a.m.–12 p.m., through Aug. 4)
- Creekside Apartments: 260 Gonzales Drive, Los Alamos (11 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug 4.)
- Central Plaza Apartments (Monday–Thursday): 200 N. McClelland Street, Santa Maria (12–1 p.m., Aug. 4)
- Evans Park (Monday – Thursday): 200 W. Williams Street, Santa Maria (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Aug. 4)
- Grogan Park: 1155 W. Rancho Verde, Santa Maria (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Aug. 4)
- Minami Park: 600 W. Enos Drive, Santa Maria (12–1 p.m., Aug. 4)
- Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club: 901 N. Railroad Avenue, (11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m., Aug. 4)
- Tunnell Park: 1100 N. Palisade Drive, Santa Maria (11 a.m.–12 p.m., Aug. 4)
- Santa Ynez Elementary School: 3325 Pine Street, Santa Ynez (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Aug. 11)
In addition to lunches free of charge, the Foodbank supports children’s health at Picnic in the Park more broadly by providing nutrition education, including a Foodbank original “FoodBoss” curriculum activity book for every child and sensory, hands-on games including “Fishing for Fiber,” a board game.
This year, the Foodbank says, with the expiration of CalFresh Emergency Allotments, the end of Pandemic EBT, inflated grocery prices and lost wages due to the winter storms the need is unprecedented.
Community members who wish to provide meals to children facing hunger during the summer may donate at www.FoodbankSBC.org/EndSummerHunger23.
Community members interested in volunteering for Picnic in the Park may inquire by email at VolunteerSB@FoodbankSBC.org to receive more information.
The Foodbank said partners who had helped make Picnic in the Park possible are the City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department, City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Library, Goleta Valley Community Center, Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast and Unity Meals.