Participants in a state-funded, two-year pilot program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions joined up for a final learning session at the Santa Maria Inn this week.

Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) and Measure to Improve have been working together for the last two years to help three companies in the produce industry to start waste reduction programs.

According to Lilian Autler, the senior facilitator of workforce development for EFI, the program received funding from the California Workforce Development Board to start the program, which focuses on creating jobs while also addressing climate change.

The three companies were Windset Farms, which has an 8-million square foot greenhouse operation in Santa Maria, Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce, located near Guadalupe, and Misionero Vegetables, a lettuce packhouse located in Gonzales in Monterey County.

Each operation had a "green team" consisting of representatives ranging from harvesters to quality assurance folks and supervisors and varied from 8 to 20 people.

The green teams worked with EFI and Measure to Improve by participating in training that, according to LeAnne Ruzzamenti, the director of marketing communications for EFI, covered problem solving, communication and conflict resolution and the hard skills around sustainability metrics, tools for measurement and county resources.

Ruzzamenti says the education programs and practices implemented through the pilot program raised awareness on recycling and waste reduction and that knowledge trickled down to the three local companies' and their families by encouraging them to make more environmentally friendly changes at home.

The project began with the green teams from each of the companies that went out to the landfill and did an initial waste audit.

“They sorted out all the trash to see where they could make the biggest impact,” said Ruzzamenti. “What they noticed was that there was a lot of cardboard going into the landfill. There were a lot of plastic bottles, even though we all know we’re supposed to recycle plastic bottles and aluminum cans.

"So, in their workplaces, they took whatever efforts necessary to reduce those things going into the landfills.”

Some of the changes implemented in the workplace were simple but impactful, such as getting more bins, the right color bins and putting pictures on the outside of the bins to show what goes inside.

The program also taught the green teams how to use the training of environmental education and how they can make changes in the workplace.

At a forum held Wednesday to go over the results of the two-year program, the groups said that 144 new tons of waste material were diverted from the landfill and 435 metric tons equivalent of carbon dioxide were saved. The group said the savings in CO2 emissions were equivalent to more than 1 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered vehicle.

Rafael Aguilar was present on behalf of the California Workforce Development Board and says that he encouraged the two organizations to apply and showed his support for their efforts to bring better jobs, more environmental awareness in the agriculture industry while also implementing the "High Road Approach", which is described as a framework that is industry led, but also includes the voices of the workforce at the table.

“Workers themselves in the agriculture industry aren't always given the opportunity to speak up, but they have valuable worker insights,” said Aguilar. “They know exactly how to help design a better recycling system, where the waste cans can go to get more traffic, where the inefficiencies are in a company."

Santa Maria Councilman Carlos Escobedo attended the discussion with the agriculture workers, managers and owners from the three operations who participated in the program were present at this meeting and part of a discussion about future collaborations that can further environmental sustainability in agriculture. Certificates to farmworkers and managers who participated in the program were after the discussion.