Crews have halted forward progress on a brush fire that broke out Monday along Highway 101, near Los Alamos, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the grass along Highway 101, just south of Highway 135, said spokesman Mike Eliason.
The fire grew to approximately a quarter-acre in size before crews halted forward progress shortly after 2 p.m.
California Highway Patrol issued traffic restrictions along southbound Highway 101 due to a fire unit blocking the right-hand lane, but they have since been lifted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Eliason said.
County Fire units that responded included two medic engines, a water tender and battalion. Additionally, the California Highway Patrol responded.