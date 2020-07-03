Four COVID-19 cases confirmed among youth at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall
0 comments

Four COVID-19 cases confirmed among youth at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall

  • 0

A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall after four youths and one employee tested positive for the virus, Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman said Friday. 

Juveniles who tested positive have been moved to a separate living unit, and testing has been expanded for all youth and facility employees in response to the outbreak, according to Heitman. 

To limit further spread of the virus, juveniles entering the facility will be quarantined for 14 days before being transferred to a living unit, during which time they will undergo enhanced screening and symptom monitoring.

As of Friday, July 3, 28 juveniles from the Probation Department are being housed at the facility. 

The names of the juveniles and employees who have tested positive are being withheld for medical confidentiality reasons, Heitman said. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'
Local

Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

  • Updated

The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News