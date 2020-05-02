Four new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Santa Barbara County; eight in SLO County

Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Santa Barbara County on Saturday by the Public Health Department, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 508.
Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo County reported eight new confirmed cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases there to 196.
Of Santa Barbara County’s total, 397 have fully recovered and 65 are recovering at home, while another 34 are recovering in hospitals, with four of those in intensive care units.
Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
So far, eight people have died of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County. Two of those deaths were in Santa Maria, one was in the Lompoc area and one was at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.
One was from the unincorporated areas of the North County, which lumps the city of Guadalupe with the communities of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama.
The total number of Santa Barbara County’s confirmed cases represents an update by Public Health Department officials, who noted two previously reported cases were determined to not be caused by the novel coronavirus.
Of the new cases, one came from the Santa Ynez Valley, and another came from the Lompoc area but is actually an inmate at the Lompoc Federal Prison, according to information from the department. The remaining two came from the city of Santa Barbara.
The Public Health Department did not release the age of the patient incarcerated at the prison, but of the remaining three, one is in the 30-to-49 age group, one is in the 50-to-69 age group and one is in the 70-and-older age group.
San Luis Obispo County did not break down any of that information for its eight new cases, but of that county’s total, 149 have fully recovered, 39 are recovering at home and seven are hospitalized, with three of those in intensive care units.
Only one person has died of COVID-19 so far in San Luis Obispo County.
Most of SLO County’s cases — 115 — have come from its North County area, followed by the South County with 43.
SLO County also uses different age groups, but most of its cases — 83 — have been in the 18-to-49 age group, followed by 56 in the 50-to-64 age group and 43 in the 65-and-older age group.
Only 14 cases have been reported in the 17-and-younger age group in SLO County.
Of Santa Barbara County’s total cases, the majority — 291 — have come from the North County, which includes the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc. Another 107 cases have been identified at the Federal Correctional Complex, so if those are included, that total rises to 398.
For more statistics and updates, as well as preparedness resources, visit Santa Barbara County’s coronavirus web page at https://publichealthsbc.org/.
For general questions about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, call 211 from within the county and 800-400-1572 from outside the area.
The 2-1-1 Call Center is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For statistics, updates and other information in San Luis Obispo County, visit www.emergencyslo.org/en/positive-case-details.aspx.
Infographic: San Luis Obispo County Coronavirus Cases
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Santa Maria Times News Media. He can be reached at mhodgson@santamariatimes.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.