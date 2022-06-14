The annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang is set to make a return after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

Each year, the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary sponsors the community event with all profits going to support local charitable causes.

“I am so excited to get our community back together again to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Santa Ynez Valley Rotary President Tammy Westwood. “This year’s event is going to be the best ever with more live music, new vendors, food trucks and mesmerizing fireworks."

In addition to the fireworks spectacular that begins promptly at 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, live entertainment by Men from Mars, Jump Start and DJ Hecktik will be on-site, as well as a kids' zone with bounce houses, face painters and more. Gates open at 2 p.m.

The largest number of merchant and food vendors in the event's 26-year history is also planned, an event spokesman said.

Food vendors will include G Brothers Smokehouse BBQ & Kettlecorn, Sassafrass Food Truck, Elubias Kitchen, The Birria Boyz Food Truck, Big Truck Foods, Savinnas Homemade Tamales, Doggy Door Hotdog Cart, Grupo de Oración Tacos and Raspados y Churros. The Santa Ynez Football Club also will be selling their famous tri-tip sandwiches.

Firestone Walker, Figueroa Mountain and Solvang Brewing craft beers, Sunny Fields seltzers and Porch Pounder Wine products will be for sale for guests 21 years and older.

Admission is $15, with free entry granted to kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult. Tickets for active military and immediate family members with ID are also free. All military must show IDs upon entry.

Tickets now are available and can be purchased online at www.syvrotary.org.

For more information on parking and event logistics: There is no parking available on-site; guests are encouraged to walk, ride their bikes or park in the free public lots in Solvang, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive, 464 Alisal Road and 1616 Oak St. To view a parking map, go to www.solvangusa.com/getting-to-solvang/parking-in-solvang. Event managers En Fuego Events is known for organizing the Buellton Fall Festival, Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, Buellton Brew Fest, Buellton Wine and Chili Festival and Los Olivos Day in the Country, among other Central Coast festivals. For more details, visit www.syvrotary.org.

