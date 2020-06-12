Free AARP income tax service resumes in Lompoc after suspension due to pandemic
After temporarily suspending its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of AARP volunteers have resumed providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-July.

The IRS-certified tax preparation services will be provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, according to the organization, and will be offered through a COVID-19 guideline-compliant process that includes contact-free drop-off and pickup.

Anyone interested in utilizing the service is encouraged to call 805-430-9448 and leave a message with their name and phone number.

This year's revised income tax filing deadline is July 15. The deadline to use the free AARP preparation service is July 10.

