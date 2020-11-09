You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free flu shots available at Dignity Health Urgent Care locations through Saturday
0 comments

Free flu shots available at Dignity Health Urgent Care locations through Saturday

  • 0

Free flu shots are available to community members beginning Monday at Dignity Health Urgent Care centers in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Solvang, Atascadero and Pismo Beach.

Vaccines are available for adults ages 18 to 64 for the next two to three weeks, until supplies run out, with no appointments needed, according to Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Sara San Juan.

With the country now in the midst of flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials are urging residents to get their flu shots in order to prevent a "twin pandemic," which could overwhelm local hospitals. 

All six Dignity Health locations offering shots are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Locations include:

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Atascadero

5920 West Mall, Atascadero

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Pismo Beach

877 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Santa Maria

2271 S. Depot St., Santa Maria

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Orcutt

1102 E. Clark Ave., Suite 120A, Orcutt

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Lompoc

217 W. Central Ave., Lompoc

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Solvang

1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, Solvang

The Centers for Disease Control recommends receiving a flu vaccine yearly to protect against the flu. 

For more information about Dignity Health's Urgent Care clinics, visit dignityhealth.org/central-coast

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put
Government and Politics

Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put

  • Updated

Final election results for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show that challengers Jose Juan Ibarra and Stephen Luke have won the two open board seats for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District. Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez will return to their seats for another term. 

+14
Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put
Government and Politics

Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put

  • Updated

Final election results for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show that challengers Jose Juan Ibarra and Stephen Luke have won the two open board seats for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District. Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez will return to their seats for another term. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News