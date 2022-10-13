The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
Kitchen Director Amy Derryberry explained that the "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community. The kitchen also helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.
Reverend Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s Priest and Rector, said the hope is to "not only feed the community but build the community and bring people together."
"We see ourselves as part of the wider community and help meet its needs through a variety of offerings, including the Valley Breakfast,” he added.