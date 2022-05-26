A free walk-in health clinic specializing in serving uninsured adults is set to officially open June 17 at 1111 E. Ocean Ave. in downtown Lompoc.
Savie Health, a volunteer-run nonprofit modeled after the SLO NOOR Foundation in San Luis Obispo County, will be staffed by Lompoc-based physicians and nurses donating their time, along with a part-time executive director and a bilingual clinic manager, according to an announcement.
“I understand the need in the community, based on the patients I see in my practice with no insurance and nowhere to go,” said Lompoc cardiologist Dr. Khawar Gul, who is donating his time at Savie Health.
The clinic is designed to support local patients, including undocumented patients, with primary medical care, disease prevention, chronic disease management and preventative health screenings. Services will also include access to prescription medications and diagnostic imaging.
“We are trying to help a portion of the more than 41,000 adults in Santa Barbara County who are uninsured,” said Dr. Ahmad Nooristani, founder of SLO NOOR and Savie Health. “I’ve been working in the Lompoc community as a physician for the last couple years, and I immediately saw a gap and a need for this clinic due to a lack of financial resources or means to enroll in insurance."
"The cost for the patient is $0,” he added.
Board members of the Lompoc nonprofit include Dr. James Trettin, Dr. Lee Silkman, Yvette Cope, Naishadh Buch and Abe Lincoln, who previously served as executive director of the SLO NOOR Foundation.
Nooristani serves as board chairman and Eryn Shugart, who has 18 years of experience in senior nonprofit administration in Santa Barbara County, is the executive director.
Partners of Savie Health include the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO), the Santa Barbara County Promotores Network, and the Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Savie Health's goal is to expand health-care access to populations throughout the Lompoc Valley and to provide vision and dental care in the future, officials said.