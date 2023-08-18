Friends of the Buellton Library are hosting an ice cream social — and pizza lunch — Saturday, Aug. 26, from 12-2 p.m.
This year's social will not be held at the Buellton Library's current location behind the Post Office, but at its future home, the Willemsen House, located at 202 Dairyland Dr. in Buellton.
The City of Buellton is set to begin renovations of the soon-to- be renovated Willemsen House and parking area, with project completion anticipated for early 2024, a library spokeswoman said.
Members of the public are invited to enjoy lunch, dessert, and a tour of the house and grounds during the social.
Conceptual plans of the new library will also be on display, and a book sale will be conducted.
For more information, contact the Buellton Library at 805-252-2618.