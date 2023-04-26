A fiberoptic replacement project being conducted by Frontier Communications along Mission Drive (Route 246) and Alisal Road in downtown Solvang is expected to take up to two weeks, according to Public Works Director Roger Olds.
While the planned work does not require digging up roadways, motorists can expect to see three to four trucks with cable spools moving from one manhole to the next pulling new fiberoptic cable through existing pipe and manholes east of Pine Street along Mission Drive and through downtown.
Shoulder and lane closures will be necessary to perform this work safely, Olds noted.
This work is being marked as the first phase of a larger citywide project to improve internet connectivity in Solvang.