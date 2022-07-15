If you’re headed to the Santa Barbara County Fair this weekend, plenty of entertainment, food, exhibits and carnival rides are on tap both days in the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Events on Saturday, which is Military and Law Enforcement Day, will kick off at 8 a.m. with the Junior Livestock Auction, featuring swine, beef and goats. Then you can cheer on your favorite porker in Cook’s Pig Races, starting at 12:30 p.m. and returning every two hours at the Plaza Entrance.
Entertainment will be virtually nonstop on the Sun Center Stage, where performers will include Ballet Folklorico Corazon de la Costa, comedy hypnotist Tyzen, Salsa Steel Drum Band, country singer Rosy Nolan, Flex Performing Arts, country singer Ashley Adair and local band Steppin’ Out.
Motorheads can get revved up at the Raha FMX Freestyle Motocross Show, which requires a separate ticket, at 6 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Minetti Arena, while a “date night concert” featuring tribute shows to Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney is set for 7:30 p.m. on the News Channel 12 Main Stage.
Fiesta Day on Sunday will begin with livestock events at 9 a.m., including the popular Swine Costume Contest and Pee Wee Showmanship, and the pigs will race again every two hours starting at 12:30 p.m.
Garcia Dance Studio will join comedy hypnotist Tyzen and Salsa Steel Drum Band on the Sun Center Stage, while the Fiesta Day Hispanic Concert starting at 2 p.m. will bring some of the best Latin musicians and dancers to the Michelob Ultra Minetti Arena for a performance that requires a separate ticket.
Admission is $15 for ages 12 to 61, $12 for ages 6 to 11 and 62 and older and free for ages 5 and younger. Carnival wristbands are $40. Parking is $10.
The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 S. Thornburg St. For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or call 805-925-8824.