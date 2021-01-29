Future of Lompoc animal shelter in question as council discusses contract

The future of Lompoc's animal shelter remains in limbo two months after Santa Barbara County Animal Services temporarily closed the shelter due to operational challenges and deteriorating infrastructure.

The closure was initially set to last through January, as Animal Services concentrated its staff and animal care services at its Santa Maria and Santa Barbara shelters while exploring alternatives to provide service.

Now, however, Animal Services is looking at a closure into March at the earliest for the shelter that no longer is equipped to handle overnight stays due to the condition of the kennels.

In a 20-minute virtual presentation to the Lompoc City Council on Jan. 19, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Angela Yates gave an update on the state of the shelter, describing inadequate kennel space, lack of noise and odor control, sanitation issues and general deterioration.

"All of this leads to the bad news," Yates said. "It is not currently humane for the animals, nor is it safe for our staff to use the Lompoc dog kennels in their current condition."

She added that although the Lompoc shelter is closed, field services have continued as usual, with an Animal Control officer assigned to the Lompoc area daily.