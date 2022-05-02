Local dance troupe Garcia Dance Studio is celebrating 25 years in the Lompoc Valley with weekend performances that include a stop at the 69th annual Flower Festival on Sunday afternoon.
Despite a challenging two years defined by the pandemic, Garcia Dance Studio owner and operator Laura Garcia said she is proud to announce 25 years of providing family entertainment to thousands of Central Coast residents free of charge.
Garcia in 1997 launched her small dance studio on then-Vandenberg Air Force Base out of a love for dance and after winning the coveted title of Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days Spirit of Fiesta in 1986.
Over the years, Garcia Studio has welcomed and nurtured hundreds of dancers of all ages — from childhood to adulthood — and introduced them to the joy of performing arts.
Performing arts, she said, provide dancers with physical and mental wellness, a positive outlet for self expression and increased self-confidence as artists learn to "present themselves in a dignified and professional manner."
Garcia, 52, said she is proud that the studio has facilitated countless volunteer hours of community outreach in support of local and global humanitarian causes including homelessness, elder care, domestic violence prevention, Relay for Life, and Special Olympics.
“The best feeling you can have is to perform for others and to see the expressions of happiness on their faces while watching,” she said.
Garcia can often be seen dancing alongside her daughter Marissa, 2003 Junior Spirit of Fiesta winner, and her 6-year-old granddaughter Camila.
Garcia Dance Studio is slated to perform two sold-out performances at the Lompoc Civic Theater on Saturday, and from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park.